Crews Move Apartment Building Across Town

It took longer than anticipated, but crews were able to move an apartment building from one part of Findlay to another.

The apartment building was previously on Grand Avenue near the YMCA, and it was moved to West McPherson Avenue to serve as the bones for a new apartment project.

The move took place on Tuesday with the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisting with traffic and road closures.

The route the building took was west on East Lincoln Street, South on South Main Street, and then west on West McPherson Avenue. (see some video of the move below)

The Findlay City Planning Commission previously approved the site plan for a 16-unit apartment building.

The plan that was approved for the apartment building on West McPherson Avenue was downsized from the original plan.

Initially, the plan called for a 24-unit apartment building on the south side of McPherson Avenue a little east of Hurd Avenue.

However, that plan needed a variance to increase the allowed total units from 16 to 24, but the Board of Zoning Appeals voted against granting the variance.

The new three-story apartment building will located in the 300 block of West McPherson Avenue, east of the AEP substation.