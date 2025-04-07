Criminal Justice Students Tour Sheriff’s Office

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office) As a member of Tiffin University’s Employer Advisory Board, we were excited to host some Criminal Justice students for a Talk & Tour of our Office! We are trying to break down the stereotype of what you see on TV shows or movies and show what we actually do day in and day out. A tour of the office and jail showed the students the working environment that some of them are going to be in soon.

Thank you Tiffin University for the coordination for this event!

-Sheriff Stevens

Tiffin University students tour Seneca County Sheriff’s Office By Sheri Trusty, Public Relations/Community Engagement Coordinator

Several Tiffin University criminal justice students had the chance to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, including the Seneca County Jail, on April 4th. By the time they left, they had a better understanding of their law enforcement career options and a greater appreciation of the Sheriff’s staff.

Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens, who is a Tiffin University alumnus, kicked off the tour by giving an overview of his office. He talked about the challenges he faced when he took office in 2021, the positive changes that were subsequently implemented, and the ongoing obstacles that his staff continually face.

Sheriff Stevens touched on many topics, including maintenance, technology, morale, and manpower issues. One of Sheriff Stevens’s many successful changes was the implementation of 12-hour shifts for road deputies. The new schedule resulted in more deputies on the road at once, which increased safety and efficiency. Prior to the change, only two or three deputies covered Seneca County’s 552-square miles per shift.

“When there’s less manpower, you are reactive. You react to the crimes instead of being proactive, instead of being in the community and preventing crimes,” Sheriff Stevens said.

Sgt. Ryan Monahan led a tour of the jail, where the students had the opportunity to view each jail block, learn about the ICE detainees, and talk with jail staff. Tiffin University student, Ariana Rosbrough, didn’t expect to see so many females working in the jail. She learned that their ability to be successful in their jobs is due, in part, to extensive training.

“I was surprised. It’s female dominated,” Rosbrough said. “I thought there would be more men for security reasons.”

Capt. Brian Hescht then took the students on a tour of the Sheriff’s Office, where they stopped in every department, including the detectives’ office, the evidence room, and dispatch.

“They are wizards in there,” Capt. Hescht said of dispatch.

The students learned about multiagency efforts that increase safety across Seneca County. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Police Department, and Fostoria Police Department often work collaboratively.

“This is my 31st year in law enforcement, and this is the best cooperation with other agencies I’ve seen,” Capt. Hescht said.

Throughout the day, the Tiffin University students had the chance to meet Chief Deputy Charles Boyer, Civil Clerk Kacie Parrish, Dispatcher Stacey Saylors, Cpl. Barbara Brooks, and Corrections Transports Officer Conrad Schlotterer. The experience allowed them to view different careers in action, and it gave them a better understanding of the Seneca County Jail. Student Zoe Cooper was surprised at the amount of technology used in law enforcement, and she was astonished at the cleanliness of the jail.

“It’s immaculate,” she said. “I’ve been in correction facilities before. It’s insane how clean it is here.”

Student Martina Gadalah was impressed that the inmates are encouraged to use their time in jail to better their futures.

“They have a lot of opportunities to grow and learn while they’re here,” Gadalah said. “The GED program is really cool. A lot of jails don’t have that.”

The Sheriff’s Office is thriving because Sheriff Stevens has surrounded himself with people who chose a life of service.