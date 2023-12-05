Critical WWII Battle Topic Of Museum Lecture

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its monthly Brown Bag Lecture, Thursday, December 7th at noon.

Local historian and military history buff Ron Ammons, will speak about the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front during World War II, known as the Battle of the Bulge.

The battle lasted for five weeks from 16 December 1944 to 28 January 1945, towards the end of the war in Europe.

Thursday’s lecture is free for museum members, and $3 for nonmembers.

For more information, please call the Hancock Historical Museum at (419) 423-4433, or visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.