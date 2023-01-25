Cross Elected Assistant Majority Floor Leader

State Representative Jon Cross has been elected to serve as the assistant majority floor leader for the 135th General Assembly.

The Republican from Kenton will assist the majority caucus in bringing legislation forward for consideration for a vote, maintaining communication between leadership and majority members and help steer legislation for the House.

“I appreciate the support of my colleagues and Speaker Stephens for entrusting me to help lead and unite the majority caucus,” Cross said.

“I look forward to getting to work as we continue to improve opportunity and quality of life for all Ohioans.”

Cross says he will continue to advocate for Ohio businesses, workforce issues and state tax code in an effort to strengthen Ohio’s business climate. Cross has previously served as the chair of the House Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education and served on Economic and Workforce Development, Finance, Higher Education and Career Readiness committees.

“A pro-business, pro-Ohio champion, Representative Cross has been a leader of economic and workforce development and career readiness,” said Speaker Jason Stephens.

“He is an experienced legislator that has shown he can get the job done for Ohio and his district.”