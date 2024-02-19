Cross, Mathews Spar In Forum For Ohio House Seat

Ohio’s Primary Election is coming up on March 19th and WFIN is holding candidate forums to get you familiarized with the candidates.

On Monday night we heard from the Republican candidates in the 83rd District of the Ohio House of Representatives, incumbent Jon Cross and challenger Ty Mathews. The winner will face Democrat Sheila Coressel in the fall.

“From the initial launch of my campaign for public office in 2018 and after serving three terms in the Ohio House, my guiding mission continues to be to keep Ohio, and the 83rd District, safer, stronger, and open for business,” Cross said.

Ty Mathews says he believes there is a great need and opportunity to restore trust and confidence in government and state institutions.

“As a U.S. Army officer in the Ohio National Guard, I routinely see firsthand how a servant leadership commitment and practice earns the trust and confidence of the American people.”

The forum included plenty of back and forth between Cross and Mathews on House Bill 2 which Cross touted for bringing millions of dollars to the 83rd District but hasn’t yet been passed by the Ohio Senate due to infighting in the Republican party.

Get more on that and other topics that were covered in the audio files below and in the Facebook live video at the bottom of this story.

The next candidate forum will be on February 26th and feature the candidates for Hancock County Sheriff, and then on March 4th a forum will be held with the candidates for Hancock County Commissioner.

Previously, on February 12th, a forum was held with the candidates for Hancock County Prosecutor, Heather Pendleton and Sean Abbott.

The forums are held live at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts from 5 to 6 p.m. and are moderated by WFIN’s Chris Oaks.

The forums can be heard on AM 1330 & 95.5 FM WFIN, WFIN.com and Alexa and also viewed live on WFIN Facebook and WFIN.com.

See what candidates and issues are on the ballot in Hancock County by clicking here for the Board of Elections.