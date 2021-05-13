Cross: Vaccination Of Ohioans Should Not Be Treated Like A Game Show

State Representative Jon Cross (R-Kenton) is reacting to Governor DeWine’s plans to end the pandemic health orders and incentivize people into getting the vaccine.

Cross said, while he’s encouraged that the governor finally listened to the legislature and is removing the health orders, he should not be treating the vaccination of Ohioans like a game show.

“I do not support using game show gimmicks with our federal tax dollars. Instead of raffling off $5 million from the American Recovery Act, the governor should focus his efforts on removing the additional unemployment stimulus and getting Ohioans back to work.”

Cross added that, as Ohio opens back up, we cannot risk having a workforce shortage that impedes the state’s ongoing economic recovery.

In a statewide address Wednesday, Governor DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health will rescind all pandemic health orders on June 2nd, except those for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The governor also announced that, beginning on May 26th, for five Wednesdays the state will hold a drawing for adults who have received the vaccine with the winner each Wednesday getting $1 million.

Also, on Wednesday, May 26th, there will be a drawing for those 17 years old and under who have been vaccinated, and the winner will receive a full, four-year scholarship to a State of Ohio university.