Crossing Gate Hit In Findlay
The railroad crossing gate in the eastbound lane of East Sandusky Street in Findlay was knocked down in an apparent hit-skip crash around 5 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
An officer was on the scene with his lights on to let drivers know something had happened.
A few minutes after the crossing gate was damaged a train came by and the one operational crossing gate came down.
The crossing gate was quickly replaced.
powered by Advanced iFrame free. Get the Pro version on CodeCanyon.