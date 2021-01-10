Local News WFIN Top Story 

Crossing Gate Hit In Findlay

WFIN

The railroad crossing gate in the eastbound lane of East Sandusky Street in Findlay was knocked down in an apparent hit-skip crash around 5 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

An officer was on the scene with his lights on to let drivers know something had happened.

A few minutes after the crossing gate was damaged a train came by and the one operational crossing gate came down.

The crossing gate was quickly replaced.

 

powered by Advanced iFrame free. Get the Pro version on CodeCanyon.