Culvert Replacement Plans Changing On U.S. 30

The Ohio Department of Transportation says U.S. 30 westbound will close for an emergency culvert replacement just east of Upper Sandusky.

Details are in the following news release from ODOT.

The culvert replacement plans have changed for the emergency repairs on U.S. 30 east of the city of Upper Sandusky, just east of its interchange with U.S. 23 as the feasibility of safely replacing the westbound lanes, one lane at a time, is uncertain.

Work began last week to remove the failed, corrugated metal culvert which washed out due to heavy rains May 19, 2020. The project will remove the existing culvert and replace it with a 78-inch concrete culvert. The eastbound lanes are expected to reopen the week of June 1.

The westbound lanes are currently stable though conditions have the potential to deteriorate abruptly once excavation begins. To ensure the public’s safety, both westbound lanes will close for the replacement. In addition, the location will remain under observation until the work can begin.

Kokosing Construction Co., Inc., Columbus, the general contractor for the project plans to close the westbound direction route for five to seven days.

Tentatively, the project to replace the westbound portion is set to begin anytime between June 1 – 8. The closure will occur as soon as possible following the reopening of the eastbound lanes and the ramp from U.S. 23 northbound which is currently closed for pavement repairs.

While the westbound route is closed, motorists will be detoured onto county Highway 330, just west of Bucyrus, back to U.S. 23/U.S. 30 at Upper Sandusky.