Customers May Be Eligible For Spoiled Food Reimbursement

(ONN) – Customers of one Ohio power company may be eligible for reimbursement for food that spoiled due to the recent power outages.

AEP Ohio says you can file a claim for food that may have been ruined during a power outage.

But, that doesn’t typically apply to transmission line damage.

Whether that includes an intentional outage is a little unclear.

Still, you can take pictures of all the spoiled food then head to the claims section of the AEP website.

That’s where you will be able to submit those photos in order to get a possible reimbursement.