Cybersecurity A Continual Priority For BVHS

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce it has received Level 7 achievement for the Acute survey selection in Digital Health Most Wired Survey results from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

“At BVHS, we have numerous support departments who do work behind the scenes to support our clinical staff,” praised Myron D. Lewis, president and chief executive officer. “Part of overall care for those we serve is ensuring our patients’ information is secure and protected. I applaud our support teams for the extraordinary work they do every day.”

This coveted honor reflects results from the 2024 data collection period. Among the nearly 48,000 facilities represented, BVHS ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey evaluates the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies across healthcare organizations, from early-stage adopters to industry leaders.

John Fenton, director of information services for BVHS, noted that security is a continual priority.

“Cybersecurity is a concern in any field, but healthcare organizations need to be particularly cognizant of the risk,” Fenton said. “Patient health information is particularly valuable to hackers, and we take the responsibility of protecting this sensitive information very seriously. Just as patients need to feel sure that their medical care is safe, they also need to feel confident that their information is protected.”

Along with infrastructure, security, and administrative/supply chain, survey categories included analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement, clinical quality and safety, and innovation.

Fenton said applying for the award also meant BVHS associates needed to document these processes, and one reason the organization wanted to apply was that documentation also helps them gain insight into where they might continue to grow as they set future goals.

“Achieving CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to deliver exceptional care,” said Gulshan Mehta, chief digital and information officer for BVHS. “This honor reflects the dedication of our teams in embracing digital innovation to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and ensure our community receives the highest standard of healthcare. However, this is just one milestone in our journey. We remain focused on continuously advancing our capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our patients, providers, and staff.”

Amid escalating challenges posed by growing cybersecurity threats, evolving care models, staffing shortages, and budget constraints, the call for revolutionizing healthcare through technology is moving forward rapidly. The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program is a comprehensive “Digital Health Check-up” for healthcare organizations worldwide.

The next 30 years will bring profound changes driven by emerging technologies. Advancements in digital health – facilitated by fully interoperable data, artificial intelligence, and secure platforms – are expected to significantly transform the care landscape. A strategic roadmap will be essential to navigate these changes.

As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new century. This remarkable achievement stretches beyond information technology and reflects an organization’s commitment to improving healthcare by advancing digital health strategies.

“The CHIME Award encompasses everything from supply chain to digital analytics to innovation,” Fenton said. “It’s about how we create a digital front door for our patients, and receiving this award reflects the dedication of associates across the health system.”

For more information on BVHS, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.