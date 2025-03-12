DAISY Award Honors Nurses Who Make A Special Difference In Patients’ Lives

(From Blanchard Valley Health System)

Please join us in congratulating Jillian McClarren, RN, in the Bridge Home Health & Hospice unit at Blanchard Valley Hospital, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, on being named the February DAISY Award honoree!

Jillian made a meaningful impact on her hospice patient and his wife while they were in her unit at Blanchard Valley Hospital. She would come in early to check on her patient and was consistently there for his wife, making sure she had everything she needed. In fact, his wife, who nominated Jillian for this award, stated, “Jillian is an amazing soul. Please, with all my being, let her have this award. If I tried to say everything she did in the few short days my husband was there, I could go on for hours. She greatly impacted my life, and I will forever be grateful God put her there when I needed it the most. On her days off, I would have gladly paid her wages to have her there. She explained everything that was happening.”

Wow, thank you so much, Jillian, for representing the heart of BVHS. You and the work you do are so appreciated.

Pictured are Kelly Shroll, chief operating officer, ambulatory services, Jillian McClarren, RN, DAISY recipient, Kyle McGraw, director of operations for Bridge Home Health & Hospice, and BJ Pasztor, chief operating officer of acute care services and chief nursing officer.