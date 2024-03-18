Dale Dorney’s Legacy Honored On His Birthday

(From the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation)

Today is Dale Dorney’s birthday, and if anyone deserves a birthday salute, it’s him.

Who could have imagined all the good that would come from the $2.2 million gift he left to form the Foundation?

Dale’s gift has been improving the quality of life in our community ever since.

The Dorney Fund alone has awarded more than $11 million in grants.

Dale’s legacy continues to grow with each passing year. Happy Birthday!

Learn more about Dale and his gift by clicking here.