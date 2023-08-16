Date Announced For Findlay Halloween Parade

The date has been announced for the 2023 Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade presented by loanDepot.

The wildly popular annual event will be held on Tuesday, October 24th at 7 p.m. as Findlay transforms into a Halloween wonderland.

The Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade will travel up South Main Street from south to north.

The parade will begin at Sixth Street and make its way up to Lima Street, creating an enchanting Halloween atmosphere that captivates participants and onlookers alike.

Organizations, community groups, families, and businesses are invited to participate in the Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade.

Early bird parade registration opens September 11 while standard parade registration opens October 1.

Parade registration closes on October 17 which is earlier than in the past to facilitate earlier packet delivery to registrants.

To register your entry, and for mush more information about the parade, visit the official parade website by clicking here.

Video from last year’s parade is below.