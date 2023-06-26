Date Set For Findlay City Schools Orientation Day

Findlay City Schools has set the date for Orientation Day for grades 9-12

Orientation Day will be on Wednesday, August 16th.

Freshman orientation will run from 8 to noon depending on last name.

Orientation for grades 10-12 will be held from 1 to 5.

At Orientation Day students will pick up their schedules, get their student ID, tour the building, meet teachers and more.

According to the school district calendar, the first day of school will be on Tuesday, August 22nd.