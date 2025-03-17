Date Set For Findlay Police Department’s Bicycle Rodeo

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The Findlay Police Department’s Bicycle Rodeo is a free, family friendly event that promotes healthy living and bicycle safety.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday, June 7 and feature a light breakfast, live entertainment, children’s activities and prizes.

There will also be several safety stations, where area youth were learn about the different aspects of bicycle safety and have a chance to practice it on road and obstacle courses.

Helmets and bicycle licenses are also provided free of charge. Emergency vehicles will be on display, as well as other organizations.

This event is geared towards youth ages 4 -12, but all are welcome.

Registration is required at the event, or you can pre-register here to skip the lines:

https://docs.google.com/…/1PakJP5AyCQRR2AsgIIykJJX…/edit