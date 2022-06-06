Date Set For Flag City Night Out

The date has been set for the popular community event Flag City Night Out.

This year Flag City Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 2nd beginning at 6 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event is designed to bring community members and public safety professionals together in the same place.

Findlay Police Officer Brian White says the interactions they have with kids at events like Night Out go a long way.

There will be free food and refreshments, live demonstrations, entertainment and other fun activities.

Also, kids will enjoy the large assortment of emergency vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances and police cruisers.

Flag City Night Out will be held at Findlay’s Riverside Park, across the street from the pool, on Tuesday, August 2nd from 6 to 9 p.m.

The rain date will be the following Tuesday.

See video from last year’s Flag City Night Out, below.