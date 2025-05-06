Date Set For Hancock County Fallen Officers Memorial Service

(From the Findlay Police Department)

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls, as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Next Monday (May 12th) the Fort Findlay F.O.P. Lodge # 20 will host the Hancock County Fallen Officer’s Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. This service is dedicated to the memory of those 10 officers in Hancock County that made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting those in Hancock County.

This years guest speaker will be Pastor Ken McBeath, who will be speaking to the importance of the chaplaincy program in law enforcement. Please join us next Monday evening at the Findlay FOP Lodge located at 1769 S. Romick Parkway. See the Fort Findlay FOP page for additional details.