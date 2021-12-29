Dates Announced For Ohio’s 2022 Fair Season

Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the official dates for the 2022 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The 2022 fair season will begin on June 11th with the Paulding County Fair and the season will wrap up on October 15th with the Fairfield County Fair.

The Hancock County Fair in Findlay as usual will be held Labor Day Weekend, and in 2022 the fair will run from August 31st through September 5th.

The Putnam County Fair is one of the earliest fairs and will run from June 20th through 25th in Ottawa.

For the complete 2022 fair schedule, click here.

In addition to setting fair dates, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.