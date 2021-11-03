Dates Set For Findlay Leaf Collection

The City of Findlay’s leaf collection this year will run from November 17th through December 3rd.

The city will pick up leaves that have been placed in biodegradable paper bags at the curb.

The city makes clear that plastic bags and loose leaves will not be picked up.

The city is reminding people to not rake leaves into the street, as leaves tend to wash into and clog storm sewers, causing maintenance issues and potential flooding.

City residents may continue to drop leaves at the green waste site located at 330 North Cory Street at no charge.

The green waste site is for residential use only.

No contractors are permitted to use this site.

Only tree trimmings, brush, leaves, and grass clippings can be dumped in designated areas at the site.

The last day for the green waste site for the season is December 4th, 2021.