Dates Set For Reopening Of Restaurants, Bars and Salons

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday said the state’s restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen in two phases beginning on Friday, May 15th.

On May 15th outdoor dining will be allowed and on May 21st indoor dining will be allowed to resume.

The establishments must require employees to wear a facial covering, ensure their customers maintain safe social distancing and follow other safety protocols.

The governor also revealed that the reopening date for barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons and related services will be May 15th.

As the state continues to slowly reopen, DeWine is urging people to continue following social distancing guidelines and to wear a face mask.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint. We are in it for the long-haul. As Ohioans, we need to know that we’re not going to get through this quickly,” the governor said.

You can go over the requirement for bars and restaurants here, and for salons here.