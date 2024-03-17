Day Off For FCS Students, Professional Development Day For Staff

Findlay City Schools is reminding students and parents that there will be no school for students on Monday, March 18th.

That day will be a professional development day for staff members.

“A quick reminder: There is no school for students on Monday, March 18 while our staff members dive into professional development opportunities!”

According to the school district calendar, spring break will be Thursday, March 28th to Monday, April 1st.

And there will be no school on Monday, April 8th because of the eclipse.

Click here to see the full school district calendar.