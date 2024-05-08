‘Days Of Caring’ Completing Volunteer Projects

The United Way of Hancock County’s spring ‘Days of Caring’ is being held May 6-10 in Findlay and Hancock County with around 900 volunteers completing more than 90 projects for 45 local agencies.

Cedar Creek Church and Stonebridge Church recently merged and on Wednesday around 40 volunteers from Marathon Petroleum were doing landscaping and cleaning to get Cedar Creek prepared to open in the fall in the previous Stonebridge Church location off of Fostoria Avenue in Findlay.

Nathan Campbell is a pastor at Cedar Creek and also works for the United Way and says the volunteers were a huge help in getting the church ready to open.

During Days of Caring, employees of area corporations and small businesses lend a hand to local organizations.

Nonprofits in need of help submit projects, volunteer teams register to help, and the United Way matches up the two groups. In four-hour shifts, the volunteers take on projects such as landscaping, organizing, painting, planning an event, cleaning, or construction.

The spring event was the United Way’s 40th Days of Caring event.

In September, United Way will host a second opportunity to participate in Days of Caring from September 16-18.

A separate registration will open for those dates later this year.