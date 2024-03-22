‘Days Of Caring’ Seeking Projects For Volunteer Teams To Complete

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Hey there nonprofits, government offices and schools!

If you’ve got spring cleaning projects, we’ve got volunteers!

Our 40th Days of Caring is coming up May 6-10.

Submit your projects at https://www.liveunitedhancockcounty.org/…/doc-agency… and we’ll match you with a team that can get it done!

During Days of Caring, employees of area corporations, civic groups, and small businesses lend a hand to local organizations. Nonprofits in need of help submit projects, volunteer teams register to help, and the United Way matches up the two groups.

To learn more, register a volunteer team, or register a project, visit www.liveunitedhancockcounty.org/days-caring.