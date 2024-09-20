‘Days Of Caring’ Volunteers Complete Dozens Of Projects

Two dozen volunteer teams participated in the United Way of Hancock County’s fall Days of Caring event.

WFIN stopped by Wilson Vance Intermediate School in Findlay where a group from Amazon was helping out.

Judy Wicinski, music teacher at Wilson Vance, says Days of Caring is a big help.

The biannual volunteer event matches employees of area corporations and small businesses with nonprofits and other service agencies in need of some extra help.

“Days of Caring is an exciting element of Campaign season, as it combines our commitment to promoting volunteerism with special events geared toward raising awareness,” said United Way of Hancock County CEO Kelley McClurkin.

“This event is a great reminder that anyone can be a Difference Maker — whether it be through their gift of time, advocacy for an important cause or financial support.”

With the value of a volunteer hour estimated at $33.49, Days of Caring provides important savings for organizations hosting projects. This is money these agencies can put directly toward their mission and services.

This was the United Way of Hancock County’s 40th year for Days of Caring.

Day of Caring is held in the spring and in the fall.