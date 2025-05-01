‘Days Of Caring’ Volunteers To Complete Many Projects

(From the United Way of Hancock County)

Over 850 volunteers will be spread out at project sites throughout the county during United Way of Hancock County’s Days of Caring event.

The biannual volunteer event matches employees of area corporations and small businesses with nonprofits and other service agencies in need of some extra hands. Spring Days of Caring will run May 5-9, with 861 volunteers working to complete 85 landscaping, building, organizing, painting, planting and construction projects for 32 different organizations.

A total of 94 volunteer teams will work in four-hour shifts at locations throughout Hancock County. Days of Caring teams will also support home projects that have been vetted by Backyard Mission Trip.

The volunteers will complete 3,444 service hours, a value to the community of about $119,820, based on Independent Sector’s national value of a volunteer hour of $34.79 for 2025. That is money organizations can save to put directly toward their mission and services.

“As a nonprofit, we know the immense value just one volunteer can bring to an organization,” said United Way of Hancock County CEO Kelley McClurkin. “It’s exciting to think about the impact over 850 volunteers can make in a community in a week, and soon we’ll be able to see the results of their hard work throughout Hancock County. Thank you to everyone who has opted in to this great week of service.”

United Way of Hancock County will host a second opportunity to participate in Days of Caring from Sept. 15-17. A separate registration will open for those dates later this year.

Volunteers United, United Way’s in-house volunteer center, placed over 10,000 volunteer hours in 2024. Visit liveunitedhancockcounty.org/volunteersunited for more information about Days of Caring or how you can get involved with other local volunteer efforts.