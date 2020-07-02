Dayton Requiring Face Masks In Public

(ONN) – As COVID-19 cases spike in southwest Ohio, people in Dayton will be required to wear face coverings while in indoor public spaces or outdoor areas where they cannot socially distance.

The new law, which goes into effect on Friday morning, requires people to cover their noses and mouths with fabric or other materials while inside grocery stores, retail shops, libraries, bars, restaurants or while using public transportation in the city limits.

Mayor Nan Whaley said, “I know that, unfortunately, wearing a mask has become a political flash point, but I also know that masks save lives.”

Governor Mike DeWine quickly issued a statement in support of the mask order.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther commended Whaley on the order and said he’s seriously considering doing the same in Columbus.