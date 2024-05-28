‘Deadliest Days Of Summer’ On Ohio Roadways

(ONN) – The timeframe from Memorial Day to Labor Day is what the Ohio State Highway Patrol refers to as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer as the number of deadly crashes goes way up.

Lt. Ray Santiago says their goal is to make sure everyone gets to where they’re going safely.

“Everyone always says ‘troopers are chasing numbers’. You’re absolutely right, and that number is zero. If we can get through a day without any traffic fatalities that’s a good day.”

The Highway Patrol says Ohio saw more than 67,000 crashes during the Deadliest Days of Summer timeframe in 2023 in which nearly 400 people were killed.

The Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to drive sober, put down their phones, and pay attention in work zones.