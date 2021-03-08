Dealerships Giving Out Face Masks

Reineke Family Dealerships will be giving out Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on Tuesday.

Face masks will be available at any Reineke Ford location from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to offering PPE for people to pick up, Reineke Family Dealerships and Ford will be delivering face masks to law enforcement, fire departments, schools, and other not-for-profit organizations.

Get the full details in the following news release.

On Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, Reineke Family Dealerships, with the help of The Ford Motor Company Fund and the Apollo team, will be participating in Ohio’s Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Day. Ohio PPE Day is a collaborative effort to provide PPE equipment to individuals and businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Ford Motor Company is contributing 18,000 face masks, which will be available at any Reineke Ford location for safe pick-up to members of the community.

Mask pickup will take place from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm (while supplies last) on March 9th, at all Reineke Ford locations. Due to the demand, each person will be limited to 20 masks. Social distancing will be enforced along with other sanitation and safety protocols.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to keep our communities safe and we are proud to do our part,” said Tom Reineke, Reineke Family Dealerships.

Pick Up Locations

Reineke Ford Lincoln of Findlay 12000 County Road 99, Findlay, OH

Reineke Ford, Fostoria 1303 Perrysburg, Road, Fostoria, OH

Reinekes Tiffin Ford Lincoln 2020 West State Route 18, Tiffin, OH

Reineke Ford Lincoln of Lima 1360 Greeley Chapel Road, Lima, OH

Additionally, Reineke Family Dealerships and Ford will be delivering face masks to local community organizations including law enforcement, fire departments, schools, and other not-for-profit organizations.

“Weve been partners with Ford Motor Company for 50+ years and this is yet another example of Ford going above and beyond to help support our communities,” said Dan Reineke, Reineke Family Dealerships.