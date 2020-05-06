Decision On Reopening Bars, Restaurants Expected Soon

(ONN) – A big announcement is expected this week about when a major segment of Ohio’s businesses will be allowed to reopen.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine did not hold one of his daily coronavirus briefings on Wednesday.

Instead, he’s been reviewing a plan that was submitted to him Tuesday night from the Ohio Restaurant Association.

The association is pushing to set a reopening date of Friday, May 15th.

The governor is expected to announce an update on when Ohio bars and restaurants can reopen on Thursday.