Decrease In Traffic Fatalities Over Memorial Day Weekend

(From the Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 11 fatal crashes resulting in 12 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2025 Memorial Day weekend, according to provisional statistics.

This is a decrease from last year, when 26 individuals were killed. The four-day reporting period began Friday, May 23 and ran through Monday, May 26.

During the reporting period, state troopers made 17,034 traffic enforcement contacts, including 410 impaired driving arrests, 70 drug arrests and 2,090 safety belt citations. In addition, the Patrol made 9,515 non-enforcement contacts including 1,746 motorist assists.

Motorists are reminded that roadway safety is a shared responsibility and are encouraged to call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

