Dedication Ceremony Held For Findlay Habitat Home

It was the day a single mother of four had been working toward for a long time.

On Saturday, Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County held a dedication ceremony for its 45th overall build and its 2020 Apostle Build.

The home at 1410 Logan Avenue in Findlay’s West Park neighborhood is for Allison Bowyer, who has been working hard to get ahead and do better for her kids.

Allison prepared for her new home by attending home ownership and Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University classes.

She also put in 400 hours of sweat equity into building the house and working at the ReStore.

An Apostle Build is where 12 churches partner together to each cover 1/12 of the cost.

Allison’s new home was dedicated on Saturday morning and you can see video from the dedication here.