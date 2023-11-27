Deer Hunters Reminded To Watch For CWD In Surveillance Area

State wildlife officials are continuing to watch for chronic wasting disease as deer-gun season begins in Ohio.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife is reminding deer hunters to watch for chronic wasting disease in the state’s surveillance area of Hardin, Wyandot, and Marion Counties.

Officials say sampling is mandatory for all deer harvested in the surveillance area during the weeklong gun season, which ends on Sunday, December 3rd.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer and other similar species, including mule deer, elk, and moose.

No evidence exists that CWD can spread to humans, pets, or livestock.