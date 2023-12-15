Deer Mount Presented To Wife Of Deputy Killed In Crash

(From the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office)

Tomorrow marks the 1 year anniversary of the tragic accident that took Deputy Daniel Kin from us.

Prior to the accident, Dan went deer hunting and shot a buck that ran off.

He was unable to find it at the time. After his accident, the deer was located by the land owner.

With the help of several people, spearheaded by Bill Shumaker, it was taken to a local taxidermist where it was made into a European mount (shown below).

This morning Bill presented it to Dan’s wife.

Everyone who knows Bill, knows that he can be ornery, but has a heart of gold. It’s people like Bill that makes our community a great place to live! Thanks to everyone involved.