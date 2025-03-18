Deer Test Positive For Chronic Wasting Disease

(ONN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife confirmed that 24 white-tailed deer taken during Ohio’s 2024-25 hunting season tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

A total of 5,783 deer were tested.

23 of the deer that tested positive were taken by hunters in Allen, Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot Counties.

For the first time, a deer harvested by a hunter in Morrow County also tested positive.

CWD is a neurological disease that is fatal to white-tailed deer and other similar species.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans.