Demand High For Temporary Food Truck Rest Area Permits

The Ohio Department of Transportation says they’ve had hundreds of food truck operators sign up to feed truck drivers at rest stops.

Governor Mike DeWine on Friday said that food trucks could sign up for free permits to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 200 people quickly applied for a permit.

The move is meant to provide essential people on the road with hot meals while dining rooms stay closed as part of the state stay-at-home order.

“Truck drivers are the lifeblood of the economy and their jobs have never been more critical than now, said Governor DeWine.