Findlay and Hancock County are included in a Dense Fog Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Driving conditions could become hazardous due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

