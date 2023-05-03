Dental Center Of Northwest Ohio Closes Findlay Office

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation is working to address the need left in the community after The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio closed its Findlay Smiles office at The Family Center in Findlay on Monday.

The Community Foundation, whose supporting organization Hancock Properties Foundation owns and operates The Family Center, says it is working with other nonprofit organizations to address the local need.

“The Dental Center’s services will be missed at The Family Center,” said Brian Treece, President & CEO of The Community Foundation.

“Dental health is critical to whole-body health, and we are working with other organizations to ensure those who need it will have access to dental services locally.”

The Dental Center will be communicating with patients via mail in the coming days.

To contact the Dental Center about your treatment plan or access to medical records, call the Toledo office at 419-241-6215.

For other information or help with records, contact Cheryl Miller at Hancock Public Health at 567-250-5192.

In the meantime, Hancock County residents in a treatment plan with financial concerns should contact Christian Clearing House at 419-422-2222 or visit their office at Suite 107 at The Family Center for support.

“In the interim, Christian Clearing House and Hancock Public Health are great resources,” said Treece.

“In the long-term, the Foundation, along with other trusted local partners, is looking at options to make sure affordable dental care and hygiene are available in the community.”

The Community Foundation will provide updates as needed and as they become available.

The Hancock Properties Board, which oversees The Family Center, will discuss the open space at the building at their May board meeting.

“Dental services are a crucial part of the services offered at The Family Center,” said Patty Lucas, chairperson of the Hancock Properties Board.

“The Hancock Properties Board is grateful to the other organizations stepping up to support those in need in the meantime.”