Deputy Honored By Blanchard Valley Center

A deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has been presented an award by the Blanchard Valley Center.

Crime Prevention Specialist Corey Hartman was awarded the 2021 Hurdle to Success Award.

Deputy Hartman received the award at the BVC Effects Awards Ceremony.

The recipients of the Hurdle to Success Award are recognized for overcoming obstacles for individuals with developmental disabilities.

To be nominated for the award, nominees had to promote opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities in Hancock County.

A successful nominee had to create and foster opportunities for individuals to live, learn, work, and be part of the community.

Blanchard Valley Center says it is endlessly grateful to the people who share their effort in helping others live their lives with meaning and purpose.

Deputy Hartman is pictured above with Nadine Weininger of the Blanchard Valley Center.

Other award winners include;

2021 Extra Mile Award

Barb Myers, CSI

2021 Kenny Bender Award

Jennifer Dietrich

2021 Kelli Grisham Award

Brendon McCaskey, Kohl’s Distribution Center