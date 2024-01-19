Destination Seneca County Announces Solar Eclipse Events

(From Destination Seneca County)

Destination Seneca County has announced their major events planned for the Total Solar Eclipse Weekend that will take place starting Friday, April 5, 2024.

The weekend will consist of a Solar Eclipse of the Heart Bingo contest, Out of the Dark Glow 5K & Fun Run sponsored by Mercy Health – Tiffin Hospital, and Elope at the Eclipse, along with other community activities.

For more information pertaining to the 2024 Solar Eclipse in Seneca County visit www.SenecaCountySolarEclipse.com.