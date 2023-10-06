Destination Seneca County Receives Statewide Awards

(From the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce)

Destination Seneca County received statewide recognition in five different categories at the Ohio Travel Association’s RUBY Awards presentation, held October 5, 2023, at Shisler Conference Center in Wooster, Ohio.

Destination Seneca County received three RUBY Awards for the categories of: Spirit of Community for the Sights of Seneca Official Chip Contest, Innovation in Travel Marketing for the Destination Seneca County Coloring Book, and for their blog, which featured stories on The UrbanWoody Brewery & The HoneyBee Winery, Mohawk Golf & Country Club, and Hawkes Crystal. They also received second place finishes, a Citation of Excellence, for the categories of Targeted Marketing Campaign with the launch of the Slice of Seneca County Pizza & Geocaching Trail and Event Campaign with the Be a Tourist in Your Own Town event.

Bryce Riggs and Marisa Stephens with Destination Seneca County accepted the award on behalf of the organization. This is the second time in Destination Seneca County’s organizational history to be recognized on a state level for their efforts, as they received a RUBY Award last year for the Seneca County Geo Trail.

The Ohio Travel Association’s RUBY Awards recognize excellence in Ohio’s hospitality and tourism industry for efforts in advertising, marketing, and public relations. In this year’s competition, the Recognizing Uncommon Brilliance Yearly (RUBY) Awards had a record high of 236 entries. The awards, sponsored by Ohio Magazine, were presented during the Ohio Conference on Travel, the state’s largest conference for tourism industry professionals.