Detective Meets With Students In Law Enforcement Program

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

The Tiffin Police Recruitment Team has been working hard to connect with potential candidates for the position of police officer.

Recently, Detective Justin Nowak and other members of the team visited Terra State Community College to meet with students from their law enforcement program.

They spoke about the exciting opportunities, the positive culture, and the specialized assignments available at the Tiffin Police Department.

If you’re interested in a rewarding career in law enforcement, reach out to us for more information at 419-447-2323 or apply at tiffinohio.gov.

We’re accepting applications from both lateral transfers and new recruits.

Thanks. Chief Pauly