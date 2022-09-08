DeWine Accepts Trump’s Endorsement

Donald Trump is endorsing Governor Mike DeWine for reelection.

Trump says DeWine serves the office “professionally and patriotically”.

However, In 2020, the former president suggested that someone challenge DeWine in the Republican primary after he appeared on CNN, urging Trump to begin the transition to Joe Biden following the presidential election.

DeWine posted on his social media saying he was “grateful” for Trump’s support.

Democrat candidate for governor, Nan Whaley, is critical of DeWine’s acceptance of the endorsement, accusing him of “going whichever way the political winds blow”.