DeWine Chooses Husted To Fill Senate Seat Vacated By Vance

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has selected Lt. Governor Jon Husted to fill the U.S. Senate seat left open when Vice President-elect JD Vance resigned.

Husted will join Bernie Moreno as the other U.S. Senator from Ohio.

Moreno defeated longtime Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown in November.

Husted will serve in the U.S. Senate through 2026 and would have to run for reelection that fall if he wanted to keep the seat.

Ohio law states that the winner of the November 2026 election would serve the remainder of Vance’s term, through 2028.

Governor DeWine also will have to appoint someone to serve as Lt. Governor for the next two years.