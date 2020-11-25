‘DeWine Is Watching’ Cutouts Being Sold For Charity

An Ohio man’s Governor Mike DeWine face cutouts are now being sold to support charities.

Eric Shanteau posted photos of the cutouts, showing the governor keeping an eye on people during the pandemic, in downtown Maumee.

He said after they were shared 30,000 times, Dayton store Heart Mercantile offered to make cutouts.

Heart Mercantile says hundreds of orders for the cutouts are now pouring in.

Shanteau says he won’t keep any of the money from signs for himself, and instead has ordered Thanksgiving meals for at least 20 families.

(picture courtesy of Eric Shanteau)