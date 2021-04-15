DeWine: Our Ticket To Freedom Is The Vaccine

In his COVID-19 update on Thursday from the University of Toledo Governor DeWine highlighted the 11 counties that are seeing the highest occurrence of cases, which includes Hancock County which has the second highest occurrence of cases based on population over the last two weeks.

He said than 2,100 new cases have been reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.

The governor said that there are currently more than 1,300 COVID-positive patients in Ohio’s hospitals — a level we haven’t seen in more than a month.

DeWine continues to urge people to get vaccinated and to continue following safety protocols.

“Our ticket to freedom is the vaccine — it’s our ticket out.”

He said the state on Thursday was seeing 200 cases statewide per 100,000 people when just four weeks ago, that number was 144.

In early March DeWine said when Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will come off.

Ohio’s vaccination dashboard shows that more than 36 percent of Ohioans have started the vaccination process, more than 4.2 million people.

In Hancock County 33 percent of the county population has started the process, or more than 25,000 people.

For information on upcoming vaccination clinics people can call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105 and select option 1.