DeWine ‘Saddened’ By Disparaging Rhetoric About Springfield Legal Migrants

(ONN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is painting a different picture of Springfield than the one created by the Trump-Vance ticket.

The governor wrote an editorial in the New York Times describing his lifelong connection to Springfield.

In it, he talks about the city’s long history of immigrants from all backgrounds and the positive impact Haitian migrants are having on Springfield’s economy.

The governor also writing this: “as a supporter of former President Donald Trump and Senator JD Vance, I am saddened by how they and others continue to repeat claims that lack evidence and disparage the legal migrants living in Springfield. This rhetoric hurts the city and its people, and it hurts those who have spent their lives there.”

In the editorial, the governor also criticized the Biden administration for its “failure to control the southern border” but said verbal attacks against legal Haitian migrants dilute arguments about the border issue.