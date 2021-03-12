DeWine Says Ohio On Track For Biden’s Vaccination Deadline

Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio is on track to meet the COVID-19 vaccine goal set by President Biden.

During a live address to the nation on Thursday night, Biden challenged all states to make the vaccine available to everyone by May 1st.

DeWine on Friday that Ohio is well on its way making sure every adult in the state who wants the vaccine will get it, possibly even before the President’s proposed deadline.

Hancock Public Health held a 600-dose clinic at 50 North on Thursday.

Hancock Public Health, Blanchard Valley Health System and the University of Findlay are teaming up for a 2000+ vaccine clinic at the University of Findlay on Saturday.

All appointments for that clinic are filled.

People can call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105 and select option 1 for COVID-19 vaccine information and scheduling.