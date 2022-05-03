DeWine, Whaley Win Their Party’s Nomination For Ohio Governor

Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine survived a test of the far right’s sway as he seeks a second term in office.

DeWine handily won Tuesday’s primary despite losing the backing of some conservative groups who were angry over his aggressive pandemic policies.

DeWine was up against three far-right challengers in the primary, including former Congressman Jim Renacci.

Ohio Democrats chose former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley as their nominee for governor over former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley

DeWine and Whaley will now face off in the fall.

Democrats haven’t won the governor’s office in nearly 16 years.

Click here for results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, here for the Hancock County Board of Elections, and here for the Putnam County Board of Elections.

Thank you for everything, Senator. Let's win this. https://t.co/iKNCM1r1wz — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) May 4, 2022