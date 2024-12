(ONN) – Outgoing Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown gave his final speech on the floor of the Senate.

In his speech, he reflected on his time serving Ohio.

His first speech in the Senate was about raising minimum wage, a movement he is still committed to.

Senator Brown has been in Congress since 1993.

He was been a Senator for the last 18 years.

Senator-elect Bernie Moreno will replace Brown in the Senate.