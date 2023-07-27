Dillinger Bank Robbery To Be Recalled During Bluffton Event

Bluffton’s calendar will read 1933 in the village’s first-ever Bluffton History Day on Saturday, August 12th, recalling the 90th anniversary of the Dillinger bank robbery in Bluffton.

“In August, 1933, John Dillinger and gang members held up the Citizens National Bank taking $2,100,” said Bluffton Historian Fred Steiner.

“The FBI called Dillinger Public Enemy Number 1, giving Bluffton its 20th century 15 minutes of fame. That fame continues in its ninth as the robbery placed Bluffton forever in the Dillinger legend.”

The schedule of events is below.

9 to 11 a.m. – Information table at Bluffton Farmers’ Market

9 to 11 a.m. – Book signing, 90thanniversary edition of “Four Guys Walk Into a Bank… and the rest is Bluffton oral history”

10 a.m. – Free matinee of “Public Enemy,” featuring Johnny Depp, at Shannon Theatre

11 a.m. and noon – Retelling of the Bluffton Dillinger robbery by Fred Steiner in front of Citizens National Bank

1930s-era model vehicles to be displayed on Main Street

4 p.m. to midnight ­– Greenhorn Restaurant on Vine Street events

4 p.m. to midnight, Prohibition-era cocktails, street food and regular menu In the atmosphere of a 1930-era Speakeasy

6:30 p.m. – Retelling of the Bluffton Dillinger robbery by Fred Steiner

7 p.m. – Music by Jesse Henry, Bluffton native, performing The Ballad of John Dillinger

Nancy Corle-Agner and Phil Gratz will perform following Jesse Henry

Several family members of eye-witnesses to the Dillinger robbery will be introduced and will stand in their place as the 11 a.m. and noon retelling event is underway.

Among those persons include:

• Jenny Bogart Donges as Harry Bogart, her grandfather